joajijib
on October 16th, 2019
there were really good it finished fast
Not into vaping but still want to experience the pain relief benefits of hemp extract? Generously infused with the purest made in USA CBD oils, our gummies indulge the taste buds while fueling the body with cannabidiol.
on August 1st, 2019
Bought these a few months ago, they melted in the car into a hot oily mess. The mess tasted good, but between the sugar and the gross mess, I moved on to other options.
on June 1st, 2019
Got my bears quick service they taste great and effective