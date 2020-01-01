SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
Waxxy Azure (Blue/Gold) Vape Pen for concentrates. Features include: Lifetime Coil Replacement, Handmade Luxurious Glossy Paint Finish, Comes in Gift Box with Membership Card, Includes 1 Copper Titanium Coil Atomizer,1 backup Atomizer, 1 Gold Dab Skillet & 1 Glass Jar, 5 Click Power On/Off, Atomizer Lock Feature (exclusive to KandyPens), Next Gen Micro-USB Charger and Cable Included, Lifetime Warranty (Battery AND Atomizers), Developed and Designed in the USA, For Aromatherapy Purposes Only.
