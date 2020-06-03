 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. K-Stick Supreme

K-Stick Supreme

by KANDYPENS®

Write a review
KANDYPENS® Vaping Vape Pens K-Stick Supreme

$34.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

280 mAh Battery Output Sexy Metallic Finish Quartz Crystal Chamber Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V Leak Proof 5 Click On/Off 510 Threaded Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

KANDYPENS® Logo
We are the leading vaporizer brand in the world! We offer products for everything from dry aromatic material, concentrates, to oils. We have an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products and have 5 star customer support! We pride ourselves in turning our customers in loyal brand ambassadors for life. Give us a try!