SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
280 mAh Battery Output Sexy Metallic Finish Quartz Crystal Chamber Titanium Coil wrapped around Quartz Rod Variable Voltage: Red 3.2V/Green 3.7V/Blue 4.2V Leak Proof 5 Click On/Off 510 Threaded Lifetime Warranty (Battery) Developed & Designed in the USA For Aromatherapy Purposes Only
Be the first to review this product.