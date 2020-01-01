Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Soft vanilla sugar cookies bursting with festive rainbow sprinkles and finished with powdered sugar. Ingredients: All-purpose flour, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, rainbow sprinkles, corn syrup, powdered sugar, cannabis extract, cultured dextrose, natural flavors.
Be the first to review this product.