Kanha Pink Lemonade Indica - 100mg
by Kanha Gummies
About this product
Sunderstorm's delicious Kanha gummies offer a medicated experience in the form of pink lemonade. Unwrap the power of tasty pink lemonade infused with high quality distilled cannabis oil. Kanha reminds you of the playfulness and joy to be found in life. Medicate without compromising your taste buds. Available in 100mg bags.
