Expertly infused with high-quality cannabis oil, Each gummy is handmade with love and precision to ensure dosing and perfect taste every single batch. CBD strains are used exclusively when producing each hybrid batch to ensure pain relief, inflammation aid, and sleep aid.
When you grow up with Lake Tahoe in your backyard, it makes an impression. So when the time came to launch a cannabis-infused edible line, you could say we were inspired by the purity and clarity of that incredible lake. Our goal? Handcrafted sweets and confections expertly infused with premium cannabis oil that’s as clear and pure as Tahoe water – candy for those who appreciate simple things done right.