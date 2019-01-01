 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Kannabia Seeds

LOL is super sativa that grows like an Indica – meaning a quick finishing time and highly pest resistant. It even looks more like an indica, shrub-like with abundant leaves, a truly stunning-looking plant with a short internodal distance that is difficult to overfeed making it great for beginners and masters who really want to get the most out of a sativa. For a huge harvest, pinch-pruning will keep the plants shorter and ensure a wealth of fat buds. LOL is loaded with resin making it perfect for mouthwatering concentrates and hash, the buds are dense and sticky, and sparkling with crystals that give off a sweet fruity citrus smell. LOL’s name says it all, its rich honey hit is totally euphoric. This variety is great to share with friends, its continuous, strong high perfect for giggly evenings of chatting and laughing out loud. LOL is loaded with resin making it perfect for mouthwatering concentrates and hash. Its taste is pure honey, rich and smoothly sweet, the buds are dense and sticky, and sparkling with crystals that give off a delicious fruity smell. LOL’s name says it all, its hit is totally euphoric. This variety is great to share with friends, its continuous, strong high perfect for giggly evenings of chatting and laughing out loud.

Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.