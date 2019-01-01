 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. SWISS DREAM

SWISS DREAM

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds SWISS DREAM

About this product

After many years of research and development, Kannabia Seed Company has achieved a variety with very low levels of THC; Just 0.22% in the entire plant, which can easily be reduced to 0.25% in any growing conditions. Its CBD content is up to 7%, giving a CBD / THC ratio of 26: 1. The true innovation of this variety is that it was not achieved through crosses with industrial hemp, but by our experts carefully reducing THC levels til they reached the specified levels. Here there is no talk of psychoactive levels, because the effect is one of complete lucidity, but the muscle relaxation this variety gives is truly intoxicating. The structure of the plant is clearly sativa, and it supports stress conditions both inside and outside quite happily, making it a great option for those cultivating for the first time for therapeutic reasons. It is a large branch producer and the internudal space is quite low. It is therefore a good idea to control growth, especially in the interior. The leaves of this plant are olive green and the flowers are compact and bullet-shaped with a floral spicy aroma, which contrasts with the flavour of diesel and soft touches of ginger.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.