Kaviar Cones

by Kaviar

5.01
About this product

Expertly rolled with a branded glass tip on every pre-roll. Burns slowly and smoothly.

1 customer review

5.01

RebeccaG6

Well ok. Earlier this week I said I'd give five stars when I found something truly outstanding. I didn't expect that to happen so soon! But, can this really count? Can you compare standard buds against an enhanced product? You bet! Why not? I hope this isn't the only product I can give five stars. Time will tell. I picked this up at Salvera today. I went in for something else, but was one of their specials, and I couldn't resist. This is one of my better impulse purchases. It's a generous sized cone. I wouldn't attempt to smoke it alone. I removed some of the product from the cone and twisted it back up. It's darker green for the most part, very finely ground, moist. Not a great fragrance. This flavor was nothing special. One hit. Two. Oh, let me put this down for a minute. Yeah, you wanna try it. The effect: Um, nice. You want to know more? Hold on, my mind is busy. Wha'd you say? Don't be asking so many questions, it's Friday night. I hope they run this special at Salvera again soon. Good for the weekend...or government shut down.

About this brand

Experience the Trifecta. Kaviar has developed an amazing line-up of artisan, made from scratch moonrocks and infused cones. Right from the start, we knew that we wanted to build a brand that both customers and dispensaries could count on for professionalism, consistency, quality, and innovation. From production to packaging to working with our customers, Kaviar is focused on these principles. To ensure consistency, Kaviar's lab tests every batch of oil we make and adjusts the recipe based on potency to enable precise dosing—and we have done this from the day we opened our doors. Our facility operates with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to ensure strict quality control and consumer safety. We encourage you to take a close look and see that all cannabis is not created equal. Our plants and their flowers are sustainably grown, imbued with the highest concentrated oil the industry has to offer. The result? Kaviar moonrocks and cones that redefine the relationship between cannabis and luxury. ​ Our Mission is simple: produce the world’s finest cannabis. Our dream is equally so: to continuously deliver moments of euphoria through our exquisite products. To ensure our exceptional standards and your highest expectations are met, we are committed to fulfilling this mission ethically and responsibly.