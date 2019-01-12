Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Expertly rolled with a branded glass tip on every pre-roll. Burns slowly and smoothly.
on January 12th, 2019
Well ok. Earlier this week I said I'd give five stars when I found something truly outstanding. I didn't expect that to happen so soon! But, can this really count? Can you compare standard buds against an enhanced product? You bet! Why not? I hope this isn't the only product I can give five stars. Time will tell. I picked this up at Salvera today. I went in for something else, but was one of their specials, and I couldn't resist. This is one of my better impulse purchases. It's a generous sized cone. I wouldn't attempt to smoke it alone. I removed some of the product from the cone and twisted it back up. It's darker green for the most part, very finely ground, moist. Not a great fragrance. This flavor was nothing special. One hit. Two. Oh, let me put this down for a minute. Yeah, you wanna try it. The effect: Um, nice. You want to know more? Hold on, my mind is busy. Wha'd you say? Don't be asking so many questions, it's Friday night. I hope they run this special at Salvera again soon. Good for the weekend...or government shut down.