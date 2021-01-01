 Loading…

KAYA Health Oil (RSO)

by KAYA Infusions

KAYA Infusions Concentrates Solventless KAYA Health Oil (RSO)

About this product

From the KAYA Wellness Line: The KAYA Health Oil is a full-spectrum oil made from premium mountain-grown cannabis. This product utilizes the combined benefit of cannabinoids and terpenes–chemical compounds found within the cannabis plant that each have unique medicinal benefits. Instead of singling out certain compounds, the Health Oil takes full advantage of the vast amount of medical potential found in the cannabis plant, contributing to the “entourage effect.” • KAYA’s highly refined version of Rick Simpson Oil • Full-spectrum for an entourage effect • High potency with low residuals • Twist dispense for accurate, convenient dosing Available Varieties: • 1:1 • 1:3 • Indica • Sativa Fill & Potency: • 1g (1000mg) fill • 800mg minimum active cannabinoids When to use: KAYA Health Oil may treat a number of ailments, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, severe pain, nausea, inflammation, and muscles spasms. The oil is fully activated. Directions for use: Common methods of ingestion include absorbing the oil orally, consuming with food, using topically or with a suppository. We have recently introduced new packaging—a convenient and easy twist dispenser. The dispenser helps patients medicate discreetly, quickly, and without any messes. A recommended dose of our Health Oil is a drop the size of a grain of rice due to its exceptional potency.

About this brand

KAYA Infusions Logo
KAYA’s mission is to help you enhance your well-being and quality of life through pure and safe cannabis oil. Our company strives to create products that are healthy, medicinal, effective, and clean, meeting the highest levels of integrity and quality. Every batch is tested by an independent lab to ensure KAYA products meet our stringent standards. KAYA prides itself on only using high-quality, in-house, mountain-grown cannabis to create a full-spectrum distillate, preserving many medicinal cannabinoids and terpenes. The interactive synergy between these compounds creates a powerful medicine for treating a number of ailments. This distillate is made through an ethanol extraction and single solvent winterization process. Through our extensive purging process, we ensure the safety and efficacy of our oil extraction resulting in the lowest ppm, highest potency medicines — at KAYA we value quality, purity & cleanliness above all else.

