Keef Oil Syringe - Sativa 1G
by Keef BrandsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A hand-filled syringe with 1G of high-quality cannabis full-spectrum oil. Contains measurement markings for clear dosing. Syringes have already gone through the decarboxylation process, making them active and ready to use. Great for dabbing and cooking!
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience. Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products. Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.