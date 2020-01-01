About this product

Exclusive Leafly Offer: SAVE 20% OFF WITH COUPON CODE: LEAFLY A better tasting option than sparkling water or tea. Kill Cliff CBD provides functional benefits with killer taste! Your mind is about to be blown...we're taking that classic GRAPE flavor everyone knows and loves a step further by infusing the perfect amount of CBD for True Grapeness. Revive Your Mind, Body, and Tastebuds the only way it's meant to be done. WE SCOURED THE FURTHEST REACHES OF THE KNOWN WORLD IN SEARCH OF THE MYTHICAL G.O.A.T. AND WE FOUND IT. SO CRACK OPEN THIS DELICIOUS KILL CLIFF® CBD RECOVERY DRINK TO UNLOCK THE KILLER HYDRATION + 25 MG OF CBD BENEFITS THAT YOUR BODY DESERVES. EVERY GRAPE CRUSADER HAS A SECRET WEAPON TO SLAY THEIR THIRST AND NOW YOU HAVE YOURS. IT’S KINDA LIKE A TIME MACHINE FOR YOUR SOUL BUT A HELL OF A LOT TASTIER. SO DON’T EVEN SWEAT IT PEOPLES, WE’VE GOT YOU RE-COVERED. 25mg of CBD - broad spectrum hemp with 0% THC ZERO Sugar, naturally sweetened with Stevia & Erythritol B-Vitamins for energy and metabolism support Electrolytes to rehydrate Keto Friendly Lab tests available in FAQs