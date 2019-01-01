About this product

AN IMPROVED FORMULA FOR BALANCE AND TRANQUILITY Float On™ is formulated with relaxing cannabinoids and terpenes. This balanced blend is ideal for taking the edge off after a hard day’s work or relaxing by the pool. Improved flavor hints of mint and watermelon. AVAILABLE DOSES Microdose: 5 MG THC. 20 slips per wallet. MSRP $30 Standard Dose: 10 MG THC. 10 slips per wallet. MSRP $25 INGREDIENTS Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Spirulina), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water SUGGESTED USE When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes under the tongue. Simply place a Kin Slips sublingual strip under the tongue and allow to dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.