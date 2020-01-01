About this product

A BLEND FOR EASYGOING BALANCE AND TRANQUILITY Composed of relaxing cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in indica strains, Float On™ is ideal for taking the edge off after a hard day’s work or relaxing by the pool. Flavor hints of Mint and Watermelon. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Mint, Watermelon), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Spirulina), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes Available Dosages Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip | 20 Slips per pack Standard | 10mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack