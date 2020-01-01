 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Kin Slips | Sublingual Strips | Float On - Discontinued

Kin Slips | Sublingual Strips | Float On - Discontinued

by Kin Slips

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A BLEND FOR EASYGOING BALANCE AND TRANQUILITY Composed of relaxing cannabinoids and terpenes commonly found in indica strains, Float On™ is ideal for taking the edge off after a hard day’s work or relaxing by the pool. Flavor hints of Mint and Watermelon. Suggested Use When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible. Ingredients: Water, Organic Flavors (Mint, Watermelon), Cannabis Oil, Organic Dextrose, Natural Sunflower Lecithin, Organic Vegetable Glycerin, Natural Pectin, Natural Colors (Spirulina), Natural Menthol, Organic Gum Arabic, Natural Plant-Derived Terpenes Available Dosages Microdose | 5mg THC per Slip | 20 Slips per pack Standard | 10mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack

About this brand

Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life. Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.