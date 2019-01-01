About this product

AN IMPROVED BLEND FOR SLEEP AND SERENITY 5 MG CBN + 5 MG CBD | 10 slips per wallet | MSRP $56 Shut Eye™ is formulated with soothing cannabinoids and terpenes. This balanced medley of 5 mg CBN and 5 mg CBD will help you sleep through the night and wake up feeling refreshed. Improved flavor hints of mint and chamomile. INGREDIENTS Pullulan, Grapeseed Oil, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Natural Colors (Beet, Annatto), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water SUGGESTED USE When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver. Sublingual cannabis products are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes under the tongue. Simply place a Kin Slips sublingual strip under the tongue and allow to dissolve. The onset only takes 10-15 minutes and effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.