Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$70.00MSRP
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CBD rich hemp oil, cottonwood bud oil, shea butter, MCT (fractionated coconut oil), beeswax, eucalyptus oil, wintergreen oil, peppermint oil, Roman chamomile oil , and green mandarin oil.
on November 2nd, 2019
I love this product so much! I struggle with back and neck pain and this balm always soothes my aches and pains. It helps with pulled muscles and my husband deals with chronic knee pain and we both rely on this handy little roll-on as part of our daily routine. This is my favorite Kind Mother product!