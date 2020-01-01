Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
WHY KING BUDDHA RECOVERY CREAM? Our King Buddha Recovery Cream was designed for long-lasting, deep penetrating pain relief. Our potent recovery cream has the perfect combination of Broad-spectrum CBD, essential oils, and other natural ingredients to give you the relief you need, exactly where you need it. HOW DO I USE THIS RECOVERY CREAM? Take two fingers and scoop out a generous amount. Apply cream to the entire affected area and massage into skin until it's completely absorbed! Our recovery cream applies easily and penetrates quickly! HOW OFTEN SHOULD I USE THE RECOVERY CREAM? As much as you want! The King Buddha Recovery Cream contains no damaging chemicals. The all-natural ingredients contained in our recovery cream allow you to use a much as you want, as often as you need!
Be the first to review this product.