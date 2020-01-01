 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
King Buddha CBD

Mind. Body. Recovery.

About King Buddha CBD

King Buddha CBD Product's goal is simple. Provide high-quality THC free products to the individuals who need them most. With so many products marketed toward the health and fitness industry that contain harsh chemicals, we wanted to change the norm. Our products are designed to improve the overall health, performance, and lifestyle of the active everyday person. We give you the best of what your body needs when it needs it. PROCESS We work tirelessly to ensure we have the highest performing CBD on the market. We do not use any chemicals in our processing; therefore, we utilize the CO2 method of extraction to obtain some of the purest Hemp-derived cannabidiol on the market. QUALITY From custom formulas to packaging and design, our commitment to quality is seen in every detail of our products. We use the highest quality organic Non-GMO hemp. All of our products are cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Available in

United States