“Growing for the taste.” Kings Cannabis grows flowers cultivated with love and appreciation, rendering flower and pre-rolls fit for royalty. Kings Cannabis is an expression of cannabis admiration. Cultivating the most exquisite flower, so that Oregon can experience cannabis at its’ very finest. History Kings Cannabis was founded in Eugene, Oregon, a city bright and vibrant with cannabis culture, and was created from a passion for cannabis, its’ properties and their benefits. The founders, having been involved in cannabis most their lives, began in 2012 to focus and hone their skills as growers. Adding the talents of a master grower with over a decade of experience in cultivation, they developed a deep understanding of cannabis, allowing them to continually increase the qualities of terpenes and phytocannabinoids in every bud. After years of hard work developing organic cultivation methods, Kings Cannabis launched in 2015. Since then, Kings Cannabis has remained committed to producing the cleanest, most robust flowers on the market while continuing their momentum toward absolute perfection. Process The Kings Cannabis difference is in the attention to detail and unwavering dedication to quality. Kings Cannabis master growers cultivate in soil at their indoor garden, watering and tending to their plants by hand and growing with entirely organic cultivation methods, without the use of growth hormones. Every plant is fed with techniques that bring out the natural flavors of the strain, allowing you to taste the plant and not the nutrients. Utilizing the best lighting systems, having complete control over the climate conditions and making sure only the best goes into their plants has allowed Kings Cannabis to yield buds that develop as they would in their native environment. Kings Cannabis unique curing process allows the entire plant to remain whole as it dries, resulting in ripe buds that express even brighter flavors and effects. Lab Testing Kings Cannabis has all of their cannabis products tested by Oregon Analytical Services. In their continued dedication to quality, Kings Cannabis goes above and beyond the standard compliance testing (which includes potency, moisture, mildew, and pesticides) and provides the full terpenes profiles for all their flower.