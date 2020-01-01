Lemon Kush Headband
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wedding Gushers is a hybrid strain with a slight indica bent, harboring the ability to make even the jaded user fawn over its delicious berry essence. Many will enthusiastically embrace the tingly floating sensations and sense of ease, free from anxiety, falling gracefully over the user like a celestial nightgown. Wedding Gushers makes for an ideal chill out strain, while leaving enough energy for a low-key hang out or conversation.
Be the first to review this product.