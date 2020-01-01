 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Wedding Gushers is a hybrid strain with a slight indica bent, harboring the ability to make even the jaded user fawn over its delicious berry essence. Many will enthusiastically embrace the tingly floating sensations and sense of ease, free from anxiety, falling gracefully over the user like a celestial nightgown. Wedding Gushers makes for an ideal chill out strain, while leaving enough energy for a low-key hang out or conversation.

