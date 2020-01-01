12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
$99.99MSRP
Highlights: - Double Tornado Perc- Dual Perc System - Ice Catcher (Ice Pinch) - 50mm Glass Tube - 18mm Female Joint - Comes with 18mm Male Bowl - 16 inch Straight Shooter type Water Pipe - American Scientific Glass - Handcrafted in Los Angeles, CA - 110mm Wide base for secure support Get massive bong rips with the powerful diffusion system this Double Tornado Straight Water Pipe has. Combined with an Ice Pinch for a cooler feel, this 16" tall, thick glass and dual perc bong pipe will make every smoking experience so satisfying. Product Page https://www.kings-pipe.com/double-tornado-straight-water-pipe-p/wp-156.htm
