Jeepdog91
on April 23rd, 2019
good stuff
3 PIECE RASTA GRINDER - 2" This is nice standard 3 piece herb grinder that is simple and easy to use. It is Rasta colored and measures 2 inches across. The designs on the top of the grinder do vary. Designs are just different kinds of swirls with different colors. Features 3 piece metal herb grinder FREE shipping with all US orders 2 inch diameter Little scraper included Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/featured-collection/products/3-piece-rasta-grinder-2
on April 23rd, 2019
good stuff
on April 23rd, 2019
cool colors and doesn't stick!
on April 23rd, 2019
good quality grinder