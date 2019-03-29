 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
8" Mini Zong Water Pipe

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

About this product

8" MINI ZONG WATER PIPE This a nice little mini zong water pipe that measures about 8 inches tall. The little size for this one makes it more portable than larger bongs. It also comes with a nice diffused down stem and matching colored bowl. Features 8 inch tall glass zong made from high quality glass Color: Clear/ Blue Classic Zong design Glass on glass Wide base for optimal balance 14mm Joint FREE bowl piece and down stem included with all orders FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/10-zong-water-pipe-blue

8 customer reviews

jonny2333

ahh love this bong! I bought it about a year ago and it is still going strong!

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.