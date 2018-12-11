Jeepdog91
on December 11th, 2018
Looks great, smokes great!
US made glass, super thick! This pipe is really heavy duty and made with thick glass. 5 inches in length. Awesome beehive pipe that is great for any collection! The detail on this one is spectacular and it is truly a piece of art. It features detailed bees collecting honey from the hive, along with accent leaves and a deep honeypot bowl with honeycomb glass pattern. 5 inch glass pipe made from thick, high quality glass Color: Yellow/Black FREE shipping with all US orders This is a high quality glass pipe made of very thick and heavy glass. The glass pipe measures about 5 inches long. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-pipes-1/products/bizzy-bee-glass-pipe
on December 2nd, 2018
Stunning!
on November 30th, 2018
Better in person this thing is sweet!