  5. BOUGIE GLASS BASEBALL BAT BONG

BOUGIE GLASS BASEBALL BAT BONG

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

BOUGIE GLASS BASEBALL BAT BONG Batter up! This is an authentic Bougie Glass water pipe bong that is designed to look like a baseball bat. Yes, a baseball bat! Bougie Glass consistently puts out awesome glass pipes and bongs, and this one is absolutely no different. Not only is the bong shaped like a bat, but the diffused perc is also shaped like a bat. As with all Bougie Glass pipes, this is very well made and heavy duty. The glass on this bad boy is very thick and it weighs over 1 lb. The bong stands about 1 foot tall and includes a thick bowl with your order. Package includes 1 baseball bat water pipe, 1 bowl slide 14mm Features 11" tall Bougie Glass Baseball bat design 14mm bowl included Honeycomb diffused Color: clear/ black 14mm male joint FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/bougie-glass-baseball-bat-bong

trixforlife

just what I was looking for this thing rips nice and has a cool design

Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.