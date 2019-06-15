joshpp29
on June 15th, 2019
Super nice glass design, cant complain
BOUGIE GLASS BASEBALL BAT BONG Batter up! This is an authentic Bougie Glass water pipe bong that is designed to look like a baseball bat. Yes, a baseball bat! Bougie Glass consistently puts out awesome glass pipes and bongs, and this one is absolutely no different. Not only is the bong shaped like a bat, but the diffused perc is also shaped like a bat. As with all Bougie Glass pipes, this is very well made and heavy duty. The glass on this bad boy is very thick and it weighs over 1 lb. The bong stands about 1 foot tall and includes a thick bowl with your order. Package includes 1 baseball bat water pipe, 1 bowl slide 14mm Features 11" tall Bougie Glass Baseball bat design 14mm bowl included Honeycomb diffused Color: clear/ black 14mm male joint FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/glass-bongs-for-sale/products/bougie-glass-baseball-bat-bong
on June 5th, 2019
straight up quality! this thing is sweet
on June 4th, 2019
just what I was looking for this thing rips nice and has a cool design