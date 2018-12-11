 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bowl pieces
  5. Rasta and Black Swirl Glass Bowl Piece

Rasta and Black Swirl Glass Bowl Piece

by Kings Pipes Online Headshop

Skip to Reviews
5.05
Kings Pipes Online Headshop Smoking Bowl Pieces Rasta and Black Swirl Glass Bowl Piece

$12.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

-Bowl piece made from high quality glass -14mm or 18mm -Color: Red, Yellow, Green, and Black -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a deep bowl piece made of thick and heavy glass. It has a sweet design with Rasta and black swirls. 14mm or 18mm sizes are available. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bowls/products/14mm-rasta-and-black-swirl-glass-bowl-piece

5 customer reviews

Show all
5.05

write a review

Ldubz38291

Good quality and nice hits from this bad boy

About this brand

Kings Pipes Online Headshop Logo
Online Headshop Kings Pipes is a quality online headshop based in Southern California. We have a good selection of high quality glass pipes, bubblers, dab rigs, and bongs for sale. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with the highest quality products along with top notch customer service. In our online headshop you will find high quality bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, glass pipes, other pipes, bowls, vaporizers, papers/rollers, and other smoking accessories. For questions or inquiries, please feel free to reach out to us at sales@kingspipes.com.