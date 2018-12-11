johnnyblazeeee
very happy with my purchase
$12.99MSRP
-Bowl piece made from high quality glass -14mm or 18mm -Color: Red, Yellow, Green, and Black -FREE shipping with all US orders This is a deep bowl piece made of thick and heavy glass. It has a sweet design with Rasta and black swirls. 14mm or 18mm sizes are available. Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/bowls/products/14mm-rasta-and-black-swirl-glass-bowl-piece
very happy with my purchase
sweet colors good bowl
on December 5th, 2018
Good quality and nice hits from this bad boy