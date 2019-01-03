jeromeP0224
on January 3rd, 2019
very nice
Straight Shot Inline Dab Rig This is a 6 inch tall dab rig with a straight shot design and inline down stem. This is a perfect little dab rig! It has a sweet straight shot design and features an inline down stem for clean, smooth rips. It has a 14mm joint and comes with complimentary quartz banger. The color for this dab rig is all clear, however, mouth tip and inline down stem colors do vary. Features -6 inch tall glass dab rig made from high quality glass -Color: clear (mouth and inline down stem color varies) -14mm joint -FREE 14mm banger included -FREE shipping with all US orders Product Page: https://www.kingspipes.com/collections/dab-rigs-for-sale/products/6-inline-rig
on January 3rd, 2019
