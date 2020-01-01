About this product

Tart Cherry Petra's robust, delectable flavor is like picking a ripe, tart cherry straight off the vine. Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC per serving, Tart Cherry Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day. All Petra flavors are sugar free, vegan, and contain the natural, plant-derived sweetener xylitol. Ingredients: Xylitol, Dextrin, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Vegetable Oil.