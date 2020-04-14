Recover CBD Gel Capsules
by Social CBD
1 piece
$5.00
Pickup 36.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
A single serving gummy with 50mg of Pure CBD you'll be sure to enjoy. A Blue Razz blast, perfect for an on-the-go CBD dose or just a fun tasty way to experience your daily dose of Zen! Ingredients: hemp-derived isolate, natural flavors and terpenes Beneficial Effects: Calming, Relaxation, Hangover Helper
Be the first to review this product.