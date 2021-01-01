 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush
Hybrid

Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush

by Kurvana

Write a review
Kurvana Concentrates Cartridges Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush Hybrid | Citrus, Fruity, Tart This creative kush offers the distinct aroma of sweet citrus with an underlying tart aftertaste prompting complete relaxation. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.

About this brand

Kurvana Logo
As a brand leader in premium cannabis, Kurvana continues to transform the industry offering innovative products of uncompromising quality, sitting at the intersection of nature and science. With focus on the development of highly intrinsic oil, Kurvana delivers multiple options for connoisseurs and beginners alike. Since 2014, Kurvana has surpassed the industry’s standard of quality, formulating natural botanical ingredients to create some of the world’s best full-spectrum products. Today, Kurvana is widely recognized by its commitment to enhancing the everyday life of consumers with the most natural, pure, and safe products in the cannabis and hemp space.

About this strain

Grapefruit Kush

Grapefruit Kush

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review