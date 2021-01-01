Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush
About this product
Originals All-In-One - Grapefruit Kush Hybrid | Citrus, Fruity, Tart This creative kush offers the distinct aroma of sweet citrus with an underlying tart aftertaste prompting complete relaxation. Originals: Originals is our classic, timeless terpene-rich extract honoring the distinct identities of the most popular strains today. Our classic flower strains feature native cannabis terpenes that capture the taste and feel of the flower they came from. With strains well-loved since their inception and elevated potencies, this differentiated line appeals to those who value intricate aromas and flavors. All-In-One: Our ready to use All-In-One is back and better than ever. Known for its patented signature look, precise delivery, and compact design we’ve made significant updates to deliver breakthrough performance with ultra portability.
About this brand
Kurvana
About this strain
Grapefruit Kush
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
