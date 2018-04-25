spliffbear250 on April 25th, 2018

Tried a sample of this at the counter of Hi Cascade - Veneta on 4/20/2018. This stuff smells awful. I don't know if not having cannabis in it made it smell that much worse, but I certainly wouldn't buy it to find out. I even had other people smell it to see if my dislike was just a personal thing. Nope. Three of my friends agree. Gross.