Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Kusa topicals are unlike most balms and salves that use wax or oil bases in their products. Kusa lotion is like liquid silk. It is formulated for fast, efficient absorption without the greasy feel of waxy or oily based cannabis topicals. The lotion and cannabis oil is absorbed quickly into the skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.
on April 25th, 2018
Tried a sample of this at the counter of Hi Cascade - Veneta on 4/20/2018. This stuff smells awful. I don't know if not having cannabis in it made it smell that much worse, but I certainly wouldn't buy it to find out. I even had other people smell it to see if my dislike was just a personal thing. Nope. Three of my friends agree. Gross.