Sage Infused Lotion (Topical)

by KUSA Brands

1.01
About this product

Kusa topicals are unlike most balms and salves that use wax or oil bases in their products. Kusa lotion is like liquid silk. It is formulated for fast, efficient absorption without the greasy feel of waxy or oily based cannabis topicals. The lotion and cannabis oil is absorbed quickly into the skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.

1 customer review

1.01

spliffbear250

Tried a sample of this at the counter of Hi Cascade - Veneta on 4/20/2018. This stuff smells awful. I don't know if not having cannabis in it made it smell that much worse, but I certainly wouldn't buy it to find out. I even had other people smell it to see if my dislike was just a personal thing. Nope. Three of my friends agree. Gross.

About this brand

Kusa is a national brand of cannabis infused topicals committed to providing the highest quality, most effective topical products in the United States.