jimmijoe on July 6th, 2017

I had acquired a sample of this product. My wife suffers from tendonitis in her upper wrist and I have mild Plantars Fasciitis. We were skeptical of the product but were pleasantly surprised! Both our symptoms were drastically reduced after first application. I have no doubt that repeated use of the lotion will continue to decrease our issues and plan to purchase more. Thank you KUSA (and Keith M)!!!