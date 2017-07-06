 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Unscented Infused Lotion (Topical)

Unscented Infused Lotion (Topical)

by KUSA Brands

Skip to Reviews
5.02
KUSA Brands Topicals Lotions Unscented Infused Lotion (Topical)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Kusa topicals are unlike most balms and salves that use wax or oil bases in their products. Kusa lotion is like liquid silk. It is formulated for fast, efficient absorption without the greasy feel of waxy or oily based cannabis topicals. The lotion and cannabis oil is absorbed quickly into the skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

jimmijoe

I had acquired a sample of this product. My wife suffers from tendonitis in her upper wrist and I have mild Plantars Fasciitis. We were skeptical of the product but were pleasantly surprised! Both our symptoms were drastically reduced after first application. I have no doubt that repeated use of the lotion will continue to decrease our issues and plan to purchase more. Thank you KUSA (and Keith M)!!!

from KUSA Brandson July 12th, 2017

Thank you! We are glad to hear our product worked well for you!

Grendel1

My wife has a skin condition that causes horrible itching on her legs. This product had been a Godsend! The itching has gone from unbearable to negligible within a weeks time. I can't say enough positive things regarding this product. Try it, you will NOT be sorry.

from KUSA Brandson July 12th, 2017

Exellent! It is always good to hear our products have helped!

About this brand

KUSA Brands Logo
Kusa is a national brand of cannabis infused topicals committed to providing the highest quality, most effective topical products in the United States.