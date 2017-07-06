Eucalyptus Mint Bath Soak 25mg
Kusa topicals are unlike most balms and salves that use wax or oil bases in their products. Kusa lotion is like liquid silk. It is formulated for fast, efficient absorption without the greasy feel of waxy or oily based cannabis topicals. The lotion and cannabis oil is absorbed quickly into the skin and doesn't leave behind any greasy residue.
on July 6th, 2017
I had acquired a sample of this product. My wife suffers from tendonitis in her upper wrist and I have mild Plantars Fasciitis. We were skeptical of the product but were pleasantly surprised! Both our symptoms were drastically reduced after first application. I have no doubt that repeated use of the lotion will continue to decrease our issues and plan to purchase more. Thank you KUSA (and Keith M)!!!
Thank you! We are glad to hear our product worked well for you!
on June 25th, 2017
My wife has a skin condition that causes horrible itching on her legs. This product had been a Godsend! The itching has gone from unbearable to negligible within a weeks time. I can't say enough positive things regarding this product. Try it, you will NOT be sorry.
Exellent! It is always good to hear our products have helped!