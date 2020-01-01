 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Gram Kraft/Clear Barrier Bags w/ Vista

Gram Kraft/Clear Barrier Bags w/ Vista

by Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles Services Label & Packaging Gram Kraft/Clear Barrier Bags w/ Vista

Our Kraft/Clear barrier bags offer a high end, natural packaging look and give the customer a clean and clear view of the product inside. The bags have a metalized lining on the kraft side to ensure the barrier properties are sufficient for keeping product fresh and keeping the smell in. These bags are top loading and have a re-closable zipper, are heat-sealable, and have a tear notch. Holds: 1-2 grams Dimensions: 2.95" x 4.49" Ht. Quantity: 100 pieces/order

Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.