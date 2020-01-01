 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Translucent Child Resistant Pre-Roll Joint Tubes (98mm)

by Kush Bottles

Kush Bottles Services Label & Packaging Translucent Child Resistant Pre-Roll Joint Tubes (98mm)

About this product

Child Resistant pre-roll containers (joint tubes) are a safe place to package and keep pre-rolls without getting them smashed, cracked, or broken. The containers impermeable casing substantially extends product shelf life for worry-free pre-packaging. The containers have a positive seal for enhanced freshness. Odor tight for secure storage and content privacy. All containers are medical grade plastic, child resistant, BPA-free, and molded of natural gas based polypropylene FDA approved material. Holds: one filled pre-roll Dimensions: .73" Dia. x 3.54" Ht.

About this brand

Kush Bottles is proud to be a part of the fastest growing industry in North America – legalized cannabis. Founded in 2010, we began with the mission of providing innovative packaging solutions for a new budding industry (excuse the pun). By delivering excellent service to thousands of dispensaries, growers, retail shops, and consumers for almost 5 years, we have learned the specific needs of those we serve, and have become the premier packaging supply and services company to exclusively serve the cannabis industry.