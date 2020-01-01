The Kush Groove brand was established in 2011 as an expressions brand for city stoners. City streets all over the world have seen the growth of the new age urban hippie—young, fresh, and dynamic. The Kush Groove brand is a blend of style and culture, expressed through an urban fashion savvy. At our core, we produce high-quality lifestyle products inspired by the four-twenty friendly movement. The Brand: So what’s with the turtle? The Kush Groove turtle symbolizes much of how we live and what we strive towards—longevity and wisdom. In contrast to the fast-paced city life, the city stoner appreciates each detail, ponders each word and analyzes each event. This straddling between the fast-paced and a life of leisure is where we reside. The turtle, wise, contemplative and calculating is the perfect symbol for our brand.