We believe in inspiring people to do what inspires them. We believe in making our dreams a reality. Our inspiration, dreams and creations are carried with high standards through a simple process and hard work. At Kush King's farming enterprise we strive to bring our customers the finest, small-batch craft cannabis available anywhere. We take personal pride in blending the art and science in each harvest to create an exceptional aroma, flavor and effect. Our staff combines their personal care, extensive experience and high standards to expose the best characteristics from plant to product. We are making our way, building our name and forming a well established cannabis company known for high standards with consistent quality. PRESSURE CREATES DIAMONDS, FIRE REFINES GOLD check our instagram @kush_king_farms