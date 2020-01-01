 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Body Bar Soap

Body Bar Soap

by Kushley

Write a review
Kushley Hemp CBD Bath & Body Body Bar Soap

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Body Bar Soap, 4.5oz, exclusive from Kushley. Hand made in CT with olive, palm, coconut oils and our proprietary blend of essential oils, citrus free. Organic body bar soap for soft, clean hands with odor free results! We are careful about what we put in our bodies, we should take as much care in what we use on our bodies.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kushley Logo
The makers of Kushley have been environmental odor control consultants for more than 30 years. Our company’s products are used in hospitals, healthcare facilities, clinics and homes throughout the United States and beyond.