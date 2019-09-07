 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Formula 1513 - Antioxidant Cream - 750mg CBD

Formula 1513 - Antioxidant Cream - 750mg CBD

by LA LA LEAF

5.08
$59.00MSRP

We formulated 1513 with over 20 botanicals that complement the CBD’s benefits while simultaneously enhancing the natural properties of this antioxidant cream. Combining these ingredients aid in skin tone, glow, and youthfulness. Bursting with 750mg of CBD, this powerful antioxidant formula combats time-induced damage. Over time aging skin loses moisture and this loss of oil production is one of the main causes of fine lines and wrinkles. Research is mounting on how CBD helps our body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) increase oil production in the pores and in turn drastically reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Formula 1513 has a three-part system that carries, absorbs, and locks in the benefits of these powerful all-natural ingredients and restores a youthful glow in days! LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Vegan Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes

8 customer reviews

5.08

Pilly711

Besides Guayaquil Lotion, I’m also using Formula 1513 and I adore it. Every morning I see the change in my face, better texture in my skin!!!!! Thanks LA LA LEAF for helping me look and feel better!

Hipstermow

Awesome anti-aging product! Absorbs so fast, doesn’t leave a sticky feeling. Great for the summer!

Socal123

Easily absorbs into skin and feels great so far two weeks into using!

LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!