  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Guayaquil -Hemp Lotion 250mg CBD

Guayaquil -Hemp Lotion 250mg CBD

by LA LA LEAF

LA LA LEAF Topicals Lotions Guayaquil -Hemp Lotion 250mg CBD
$39.00MSRP

About this product

Guayaquil is an expertly formulated hemp lotion with 250mg of CBD, and complementing blend of botanicals, that delivers hydration into the skin. Guayaquil is the perfect daily moisturizer to keep skin healthy and also acts as an effective addition to your post-sun rejuvenation routine. LA LA LEAF - Products 100% Natural Vegan Cruelty- Free Paraben-Free Phthalate Free Gluten-Free THC Free 3rd Party Lab Tested w/ QR Codes

1 customer review

Jimmy2456

This lotion works & smells great. I use it every day on my hands and body!

About this brand

LA LA LEAF Logo
LA LA LEAF’s products are formulated with 100% all-Natural ingredients and are 100% Vegan, Paraben Free, Phthalate Free, Gluten Free, Cruelty-Free, and THC Free. All products are 3rd Party tested and have QR codes with Full Lab Reports!