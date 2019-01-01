About this product
Soothing aloe vera, refreshing cucumber extract, alfalfa extract, and lupine protein support our CBD oil in this dermatologist-tested multifunctional formulation. Ingredients INGREDIENTS Water/Agua, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (150 mg of CBD), Medicago Sativa (Alfalfa) Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Propanediol, Glycerine, Agua, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Polysorbate 20, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sandalwood Extract, Cucumber Extract, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Fluorphlogopite and Titanium Dioxide. ATTRIBUTES Zero THC Premium Grade Microbial Analysis Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative Contaminant Analysis Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND Key Benefits Organically Grown Hemp Premium Grade
