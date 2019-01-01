 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. LEAFCURE CBD EYE SERUM

LEAFCURE CBD EYE SERUM

by Leafcure

$89.95MSRP

About this product

Soothing aloe vera, refreshing cucumber extract, alfalfa extract, and lupine protein support our CBD oil in this dermatologist-tested multifunctional formulation. Ingredients INGREDIENTS Water/Agua, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (150 mg of CBD), Medicago Sativa (Alfalfa) Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Propanediol, Glycerine, Agua, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Polysorbate 20, Palmitoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sandalwood Extract, Cucumber Extract, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Fluorphlogopite and Titanium Dioxide. ATTRIBUTES Zero THC Premium Grade Microbial Analysis Total Aerobic Count < 2,000 cfu/g Total Yeast and Mold < 200 cfu/g E. Coli = Negative Salmonella = Negative Contaminant Analysis Heavy Metals: Not Detected (ND) Lead: ND Arsenic: ND Residual Solvents: ND Key Benefits Organically Grown Hemp Premium Grade

Leafcure is a family owned, and operated natural wellness company of medical professionals, located in Gilbert, AZ. All of our CBD products are professionally formulated with access to lab reports on each package, or tincture bottle. Partnerships: 24 minimum SKU ☆ Consignment = 35% Profit. ☆ $2,000 Partner = 45% Profit. ☆ $5,000 Partner = 55% Profit. >What sets us apart??? 1.Owned and backed by medical professionals. 2.Direct contact with experts for any questions or doubts. 3.On site educational seminars by owners of Leafcure for subscription sign ups and sales events. 4.Sales Team Education 5.Excellent Customer Service 24/7 6.Marketing Material including ( Feather Banners, Window Cling, Information Placards, Brochures, Shelf Talkers, Display Set Up and more... Leafcure is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform, and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace. We supply health food stores, supplement stores, wellness shops, veterinarian clinics, family practice clinics, estheticians, cafes, adult shops and smoke shops from AZ-CO.