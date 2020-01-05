 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Premium CBD Oil Tinctures (500mg Orange Bliss)

by Leaf Serene

5.04
Leaf Serene Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Premium CBD Oil Tinctures (500mg Orange Bliss)

$59.95MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Oil Tinctures deliver quick and easy results, you will feel the difference! Each drop includes our Premium Grade Broad Spectrum hemp oil. Can be used any time of the day and is a great addition to your wellness regimen.

4 customer reviews

5.04

FancyNancyHere

Received for christmas from my son. And by far, the most effective CBD Oil product I have tried.

HotBizMan

I rarely write reviews, but had the privilege of trying the orange bliss oil and it was amazing. Works very fast as well. The flavor is so natural its like eating an orange. I'm also looking forward to the salve to help soothe pain and discomfort on the body. Excellent product!! Please keep this oil in stock please. :) Also with all the latest CBD buzz, rest assure, this is All Natural!! Not some black market product only lord knows what's in it!! Do your research people! Always trust 100% all natural or organic products. Packaging and shipping was great to. Thanks!

TheCoolMe

I have purchased all of your products and they all work amazing. Orange bliss is my favorite the taste of orange is one of a kind. It’s so clean and smells so good. And I love the fact it’s organic.

About this brand

Leaf Serene promises to serve you the finest CBD oil in the market with ultimate care and transparency. With uncompromising purity, our medically-minded products are designed to bring wellness to mind & body. Our products are 100% all natural and organic, vegan friendly, gluten free, contains organic stevia. There is no sugar, no alcohol, no corn syrup, and is non-gmo. It's one of our main priorities to make sure that many of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are preserved in the process the give you the highest quality broad spectrum CBD oil available using a CO2 Extraction Method. - Please visit Website for more info on wholesale/partner info