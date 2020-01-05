Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Our CBD Oil Tinctures deliver quick and easy results, you will feel the difference! Each drop includes our Premium Grade Broad Spectrum hemp oil. Can be used any time of the day and is a great addition to your wellness regimen.
on January 5th, 2020
Received for christmas from my son. And by far, the most effective CBD Oil product I have tried.
on October 5th, 2019
I rarely write reviews, but had the privilege of trying the orange bliss oil and it was amazing. Works very fast as well. The flavor is so natural its like eating an orange. I'm also looking forward to the salve to help soothe pain and discomfort on the body. Excellent product!! Please keep this oil in stock please. :) Also with all the latest CBD buzz, rest assure, this is All Natural!! Not some black market product only lord knows what's in it!! Do your research people! Always trust 100% all natural or organic products. Packaging and shipping was great to. Thanks!
on September 27th, 2019
I have purchased all of your products and they all work amazing. Orange bliss is my favorite the taste of orange is one of a kind. It’s so clean and smells so good. And I love the fact it’s organic.