 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Leaf Serene
Leaf Serene Cover Photo

Leaf Serene

Premium Grade All Natural CBD Oil Products

About Leaf Serene

Leaf Serene promises to serve you the finest CBD oil in the market with ultimate care and transparency. With uncompromising purity, our medically-minded products are designed to bring wellness to mind & body. Our products are 100% all natural and organic, vegan friendly, gluten free, contains organic stevia. There is no sugar, no alcohol, no corn syrup, and is non-gmo. It's one of our main priorities to make sure that many of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are preserved in the process the give you the highest quality broad spectrum CBD oil available using a CO2 Extraction Method. - Please visit Website for more info on wholesale/partner info

Balms

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Available in

United States, New York, California