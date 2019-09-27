 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Premium Grade CBD Gummies

Premium Grade CBD Gummies

by Leaf Serene

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Leaf Serene Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Premium Grade CBD Gummies

$44.95MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

eaf Serene's CBD Gummies are created with the ultimate pureness in mind. Each gummy contains only 8 all-natural and organic ingredients, including 20mg of pure CBD; they are also very tasteful! 15 servings per bottle.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

TheCoolMe

Everything about the Leaf Serene gummies is A++++ The taste profile is amazing the feeling I get after just having one is so out of this world. Thanks leaf serene you have changed my life. I won’t be taking pills anymore for my anxiety.

NickRiz

As a Cbd enthusiast I sample many products and these gummies are by far the most impressive and my favorite to date.

About this brand

Leaf Serene Logo
Leaf Serene promises to serve you the finest CBD oil in the market with ultimate care and transparency. With uncompromising purity, our medically-minded products are designed to bring wellness to mind & body. Our products are 100% all natural and organic, vegan friendly, gluten free, contains organic stevia. There is no sugar, no alcohol, no corn syrup, and is non-gmo. It's one of our main priorities to make sure that many of hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids are preserved in the process the give you the highest quality broad spectrum CBD oil available using a CO2 Extraction Method. - Please visit Website for more info on wholesale/partner info