Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
eaf Serene's CBD Gummies are created with the ultimate pureness in mind. Each gummy contains only 8 all-natural and organic ingredients, including 20mg of pure CBD; they are also very tasteful! 15 servings per bottle.
on September 27th, 2019
Everything about the Leaf Serene gummies is A++++ The taste profile is amazing the feeling I get after just having one is so out of this world. Thanks leaf serene you have changed my life. I won’t be taking pills anymore for my anxiety.
on September 27th, 2019
As a Cbd enthusiast I sample many products and these gummies are by far the most impressive and my favorite to date.
on September 21st, 2019
Extremely happy with this purchase