 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta 8 THC Crispy Treats – 60mg

Delta 8 THC Crispy Treats – 60mg

by Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Crispy Treats – 60mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our delicious Crispy Treats are made fresh at our facility in Florida every day, and sell out fast. Each treat has 30mg of Delta 8 THC inside, and there’s two treats per package. Shelf life is about a month when sealed. Since we use nothing but the purest Delta 8 distillate available in our products, there’s very little to no residual hemp or ‘distillate’ taste. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age. We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website at: https://leafy8.com

About this brand

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand Logo
Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida. We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs. We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole. Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website. SEPTEMBER LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY". Delivery Options: USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup Contact Info: (855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com Follow Us on Social Media: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand https://instagram.com/leafy8brand

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Today
M........4
The Crispy Treats are by far a great way to enjoy the night. 60 mg can be a bit much , but there were 2 of them. Haha, legit.