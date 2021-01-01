 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta 8 THC Gummies – Strawberry

Delta 8 THC Gummies – Strawberry

by Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand

Write a review
Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta 8 THC Gummies – Strawberry

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Strawberry Delta 8 THC gummies are packed with 50mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy because we believe more is better. Each Leafy8 gummy can produce a powerful experience that will have you feeling amazing for hours. Since we use nothing but the purest Delta 8 distillate our products, all of our flavors taste like normal gummies, without any residual hemp or chemical taste. We perfected our recipe in-house to deliver a bright burst of flavor with every bite, with plenty of taste tests along the way! Each package contains TWELVE (12) 50mg Delta-8 THC gummies, for a total of 600mg Δ8THC. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products. We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.

About this brand

Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand Logo
Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida. We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs. We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole. Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website. SEPTEMBER LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY". Delivery Options: USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup Contact Info: (855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com Follow Us on Social Media: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand https://instagram.com/leafy8brand

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review