moon420
on October 24th, 2019
1 of my 3 favorite strains ever! Really wish I could find it in the Eugene area! Clones, seeds, concentrates, or flower form if hard pressed. But alas, I can not. 😞
This uplifting hybrid is a cross of Blueberry X New York City Diesel.
