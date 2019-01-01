Blue Dream Cartridge
by Left Coast ExtractsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
About this brand
Left Coast Extracts
Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.