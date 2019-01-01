Our unique and exceptional techniques allow Left Coast Extracts to reach a level of incomparable quality. Hand-picked selected strains provide the highest level of medicinal use. Left Coast Extract company is internally managed and self-funded. Our solid business plan ensures a consistent future, allowing us to develop and keep a loyal customer base. We have developed strong and reliable relationships with growers and other suppliers. Our reliability and stability creates trust and allow us to deliver a high quality product and excellent customer service.