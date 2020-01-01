Colors - All-In-One - Strawberry Lemonade - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Monarch brings you the pure essence of cannabis flower in strain-specific small-batch offerings. Using proprietary steam distillation technology, the unaltered full-spectrum bouquet of aromatic terpenes is extracted.
