 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Legion Grown- Vanilla Lavender

Legion Grown- Vanilla Lavender

by Legion of Bloom

Write a review
Legion of Bloom Cannabis Flower Legion Grown- Vanilla Lavender

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We select our phenotypes from the best genetics in order to grow world-class cannabis that is both potent and full-flavored. Our unmatched grading process guarantees that you're getting the best marijuana in the world, grown to its full potential using responsible methods.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Legion of Bloom Logo
LEGION's Monarch and California Sauce win big in Distilate and Live Resin Cartridge categories! The Legion of Bloom is a values driven company committed to providing the highest quality cannabis products possible. Our promise is to elevate health and well-being through sustainable and conscious cultivation and extraction.